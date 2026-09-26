Sooners implode in Athens, lose 41-13

OU lost 41-13 to No. 2 Georgia (4-0) in embarrassing fashion at Sanford Stadium in Athens Saturday.
The gauntlet does not end anytime soon for OU (2-2), playing No. 1 Texas (4-0) in Dallas for its next game. The Longhorns will be coming off a 20-17 win over No. 14 Tennessee (3-1).
Here are takeaways:
Miserable Mateer
Fifth year quarterback John Mateer had a miserable performance against the Bulldogs, though he completed over 65% of his passes.
Mateer started out cold, turning the ball over three times in the first half. He fumbled the ball while being sacked on 3rd and goal with 9:14 left in the second quarter. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. Mateer threw an interception on the next drive, which Georgia junior defensive back KJ Bolden returned 28 yards. The quarterback fumbled another time before the end of the half — recovered by Cole again — which meant he turned the ball over on three straight drives.
However, he still had an accurate game, completing 74% of his passes against the Bulldogs. He also connected with sixth year tight end Rocky Beers for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Lack of run game
The Sooners struggled to get anything going in the run game against the Bulldogs.
OU has struggled all season to find rhythm when running the ball. The Sooners ranked No. 97 in the country in rushing yards per game, before facing Georgia.
Saturday did not tell a different story.
OU only recorded 65 rushing yards as a team on 35 carries. Six different players recorded a carry, and four had at least three. The Sooners still are not leaning on one or two running backs.
Mateer especially struggled running the ball, finishing with seven rushing yards on 15 carries for an average of 0.5 per carry.
Defense not able to make up for offensive mistakes
OU’s offense put its defense in poor positions, allowing Georgia to rack up points.
Georgia took advantage of OU’s turnovers. Along with the 85-yard touchdown off a fumble return in the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored twice on drives following Sooner mistakes. They found the end zone on the drive following Mateer’s second fumble, and they completed a field goal during the drive after Beers’ fumble in the third quarter.
OU’s defense still made critical stops. It forced five punts and had an interception of its own with sophomore defensive back Omarion Robinson coming up with the ball. However, it was not enough.
Final: As the clock hits 0:00 in Athens, OU will officially drop its second game of the season after a tumultuous loss to No. 2 Georgia 41-13 in a game where everything that could go wrong for the offense, went wrong. The Sooners will look to reset as they enter a bye week ahead of the Red River Rivalry where they will square off against No. 1 Texas.
Manny Choice scores first career touchdown as time runs low: OU sophomore wide receiver Manny Choice scored his first career touchdown on a 14-yard pass from John Mateer with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. The touchdown makes the score 41-13 in favor of the Bulldogs as time runs low.
Sandell misses field goal, OU hopes dashed: Three plays after recovering a fumble, the Sooners found themselves attempting a 54-yard field goal. Senior kicker Tate Sandell pushed the kick to the left. OU still trails 31-6 as the fourth quarter begins.
Bulldogs fumble; Sooners take over in plus territory: With OU trailing 31-6, Sooner cornerback Courtland Guillory punched the ball out of Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens' hands. Sooners recover and take over on the Bulldogs 37-yard line.
Beers fumbles, Sooners lose momentum: Just as it seemed momentum was starting to build for OU, tight end Rocky Beers fumbled the ball into the hands of a Georgia defender. Bulldogs take over in plus territory with 8:00 remaining in the third quarter.
Mateer connects with Rocky Beers for Sooners first score: Mateer, still trying to shake off a tumultuous first half, connected with tight end Rocky Beers for a 17-yard score. OU gets on the board and elects to go for two, Lloyd Avant unable to punch it in from a yard out, Sooners trail the Bulldogs 28-6 with 10:26 to go in the third quarter.
Sooners get early interception to start second half: After a three and out from the OU offense, it was safety Omarion Robinson intercepting quarterback Gunner Stockton to put the Sooners in plus territory. With 12:39 to go in the third quarter, the Sooners will start their next drive at the Georgia 35 yard-line.
Three straight turnovers to end half: Back-to-back-to-back turnovers for John Mateer and the Sooners to end the first half. OU is set to receive the second half kickoff looking for any spark on offense.
Disastrous first half for Mateer: The worst half of football of quarterback John Mateer's life continues as the fifth-year senior fumbled on fourth down with just over a minute to go in the first half. Bulldogs recover and subsequently score, 28-0 Georgia at halftime.
Another Mateer turnover: Trying to climb out of a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter, Mateer makes his second crucial mistake of the game, underthrowing his intended receiver for an interception. Two costly turnovers for the Sooner quarterback with 4:58 to go in the first half.
Mateer mishap: After the Sooners first productive drive of the game, John Mateer had the ball slip out of his hands on third and goal with Bulldog defender Chris Cole scooping it up for an 85-yard score. Bulldogs lead 21-0 with 8:58 left in the second quarter.
Bulldogs add to the lead: Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton delivers a strike to receiver Talyn Taylor for a 35-yard touchdown. Bulldogs lead 14-0 with 14:20 left in the second quarter.
Georgia strikes first: After an 11 play 79-yard drive, the Bulldogs punched in a two-yard score with junior running back Chauncey Bowens. Georgia leads 7-0 with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
David Stone starting: Junior defensive lineman David Stone started the game for the Sooners after previously being listed as a gametime decision.
Availability: The final Southeastern Conference gameday availability report dropped ahead of kickoff with junior defensive lineman David Stone listed as a gametime decision and fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis set to return.
Pregame: The Sooners are preparing to take on Georgia as they look to get back on track after last Saturday's narrow victory over New Mexico. Watch the OU Daily's preview video here.
TV Information: OU-Georgia will be broadcast on ESPN and Disney+ starting at 2:40 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.