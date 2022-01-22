OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat Arizona, Stanford, Utah State in quad meet

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-1) defeated No. 22 Utah State (1-1), No. 13 Stanford (0-1) and meet host No. 20 Arizona (0-1) in a quad meet on Saturday night in Tucson.
The Sooners’ score of 197.900 marks the second-highest score by a single team in a meet thus far this season. Utah State finished second with a 196.350, and Stanford and Arizona finished third with 195.725 and fourth with 193.725, respectively.
OU junior Ragan Smith tallied a 9.975 on beam to match her career high. Freshman Jordan Bowers garnered the highest all-around score with a 39.600 in the meet.
Smith’s contribution handed Oklahoma a .575 lead at the end of the first rotation. OU earned a 49.575 on beam for its highest score on the event this season, recovering from last week’s lackluster 48.675 on the event in a loss to No. 2 Utah.
Bowers resumed her composed start to the season, receiving a 9.925 on floor. Smith’s hot start seeped into the second event, as she also earned a 9.925 on floor to extend OU’s lead by .925 heading into the third event.
Bowers’ performance on vault in the third rotation led to a 9.975 to match her career high. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern scored a 9.95 and 9.9, respectively, on vault, earning the Sooners a 49.500 as a team.
Bowers, sophomore Audrey Davis and freshman Danae Fletcher closed out the night each with a score of 9.9 on bars. Their efforts garnered a 49.500 on the event to edge all three opponents.
OU will next face No. 6 Denver (3-0) at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Norman on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.