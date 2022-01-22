 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat Arizona, Stanford, Utah State in quad meet

  • Updated
  • 0
Ragan Smith

Junior Ragan Smith during the meet against Alabama on Jan. 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-1) defeated No. 22 Utah State (1-1), No. 13 Stanford (0-1) and meet host No. 20 Arizona (0-1) in a quad meet on Saturday night in Tucson. 

The Sooners’ score of 197.900 marks the second-highest score by a single team in a meet thus far this season. Utah State finished second with a 196.350, and Stanford and Arizona finished third with 195.725 and fourth with 193.725, respectively.

OU junior Ragan Smith tallied a 9.975 on beam to match her career high. Freshman Jordan Bowers garnered the highest all-around score with a 39.600 in the meet.

Smith’s contribution handed Oklahoma a .575 lead at the end of the first rotation. OU earned a 49.575 on beam for its highest score on the event this season, recovering from last week’s lackluster 48.675 on the event in a loss to No. 2 Utah.

Bowers resumed her composed start to the season, receiving a 9.925 on floor. Smith’s hot start seeped into the second event, as she also earned a 9.925 on floor to extend OU’s lead by .925 heading into the third event.

Bowers’ performance on vault in the third rotation led to a 9.975 to match her career high. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur and senior Allie Stern scored a 9.95 and 9.9, respectively, on vault, earning the Sooners a 49.500 as a team.

Bowers, sophomore Audrey Davis and freshman Danae Fletcher closed out the night each with a score of 9.9 on bars. Their efforts garnered a 49.500 on the event to edge all three opponents.

OU will next face No. 6 Denver (3-0) at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Norman on ESPN.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments