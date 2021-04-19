OU women's gymnastics: 6 Sooners combine for 15 All-America honors

OU women’s gymnastics had six All-Americans win 15 awards after Friday’s national semifinal.
We think it's time to recognize our SIX athletes who combined for an incredible 15 All-America honors Friday night during semifinals! Congrats to Anastasia, Olivia, Audrey, Evy, Allie and Ragan! ➡️ https://t.co/5LNCVoQwia pic.twitter.com/l5HXAs4k5Y— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 18, 2021
Senior star Anastasia Webb stole the show, as she was named to the first team on, vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around. Junior Olivia Trautman also earned five All-American honors, including a first team award on the all-around. Webb’s 20 career All-American awards trail only Maggie Nichols for the most in school history.
Webb and Trautman became the fourth and fifth gymnasts in Oklahoma history to claim all five honors in the same season, joining OU legends Nichols, Chayse Capps and Kelly Garrison-Funderburk.
Freshman Audrey Davis was the only other gymnast to earn multiple awards. Davis made the second team on both bars and beam following her 9.875 and 9.8875 on the respective events in the national semifinals.
Sophomore Ragan Smith was named to the first team on beam after her 9.9375 on the event. Senior Evy Schoepfer and junior Allie Stern were named to the second team on floor and vault after their performances of 9.9375 and 9.9, respectively.
