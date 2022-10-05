 Skip to main content
OU volleyball: Sooners fall to No. 17 Baylor 3-2 on road

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Preston

Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston during the match against Nevada on Sept. 16.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (11-5) fell to No. 17 Baylor (13-3) 3-2 in Waco on Wednesday.

Sophomore outside hitter Alexis Shelton led the Sooners with 15 kills, followed by freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston with 11. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain recorded a team-high 39 assists.

OU took the first set 25-22 as Preston recorded her fifth kill.

Oklahoma lost momentum early in the second set as its top scorers in the first were unable to match the same production in the second. Baylor took advantage, led by as much as nine and ultimately took the set 25-18.

The Sooners lost the third set in what was a constant back and forth as OU blew a three-point lead and eventually fell 25-23. OU bounced back in the fourth set by holding off a late Baylor rally and winning 25-20.

Oklahoma’s inability to win consecutive sets proved costly as Baylor pulled away midway through the fifth set and won 15-10.

The Sooners return to action against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 in Lubbock, Texas.

