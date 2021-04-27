OU softball: WATCH Jocelyn Alo's mammoth home run against Baylor that damaged minivan's rear windshield

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo hit her 25th home run of the season in the Sooners’ first game of a doubleheader against Baylor on Tuesday afternoon, managing to damage the back window of a minivan in a nearby parking lot.
𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭. 𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡. 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠. 🤙@78jocelyn_alo's nation-leading 2️⃣5️⃣th HR of the season!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 27, 2021
T5 | OU 5, Baylor 1 | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/IN1gNUPjmn
Joc apologizes in advance about your mini-van, fam.— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 27, 2021
😬💥🚙 https://t.co/3CdyDEHbNG pic.twitter.com/mMJfbfzZT9
Jocelyn Alo literally terrorizing the Waco community with home run balls. Broke a windshield. pic.twitter.com/2pquqfZmdd— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) April 27, 2021
The enormous fifth inning blast marks the 79th of her career. It came after she flied out in the first inning and lined out in the third inning.
Alo entered the game batting .505 with 55 hits and 66 RBIs. She also leads the country in home runs.
The Sooners currently lead the Bears, 7-1 in the sixth inning.
