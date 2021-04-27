You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: WATCH Jocelyn Alo's mammoth home run against Baylor that damaged minivan's rear windshield

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jocelyn Alo

Then-junior utility Jocelyn Alo hits the ball during the home opener against Northwestern on Feb. 28, 2020.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo hit her 25th home run of the season in the Sooners’ first game of a doubleheader against Baylor on Tuesday afternoon, managing to damage the back window of a minivan in a nearby parking lot.

The enormous fifth inning blast marks the 79th of her career. It came after she flied out in the first inning and lined out in the third inning.

Alo entered the game batting .505 with 55 hits and 66 RBIs. She also leads the country in home runs.

The Sooners currently lead the Bears, 7-1 in the sixth inning.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments