OU softball: Sooners’ infielder Tiare Jennings named NFCA Freshman of the Year

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named NFCA Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
🏆 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 🏆Tiare Jennings named 2021 @NFCAorg / Schutt Sports DI Freshman of the Year! 💥#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/oMcXcAt7jJ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 2, 2021
Tiare Jennings named USA Softball freshman of the year; Jennings: "Thank you to my team. We've grinded all season. To my coaches, thank you "To all the older girls I've played with this year, they've really set the tone for me here and really set a high standard."#Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) June 2, 2021
Jennings was chosen over teammate and freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman alongside Clemson's Valerie Cagle.
A native of San Pedro, California, Jennings holds a .485 batting average, the fifth best in the NCAA. She's also tallied 25 home runs and 84 RBIs, both of which rank among the nation's best. The 5-foot-8 freshman was the 2019-20 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for the state of California.
Jennings and the Sooners take on James Madison in the Women's College World Series at 11 a.m. on June 3 in Oklahoma City.
