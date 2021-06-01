You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners’ infielder Tiare Jennings named NFCA Freshman of the Year

Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings celebrates during the NCAA Softball Super Regional game against Washington on May 28.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named NFCA Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

Jennings was chosen over teammate and freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman alongside Clemson's Valerie Cagle.

A native of San Pedro, California, Jennings holds a .485 batting average, the fifth best in the NCAA. She's also tallied 25 home runs and 84 RBIs, both of which rank among the nation's best. The 5-foot-8 freshman was the 2019-20 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for the state of California.

Jennings and the Sooners take on James Madison in the Women's College World Series at 11 a.m. on June 3 in Oklahoma City.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

