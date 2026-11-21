OU quarterback John Mateer somersaulted into the end zone to cap off a 28-7 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.
It not only was a thrilling play but arguably a perfect representation of Mateer’s resiliency throughout his time in Norman. Mateer suffered a thumb injury last year that caused him to miss a game and hindered his following performances that season. He dealt with an offensive coordinator change this season, with Ben Arbuckle, his mentor since 2023, being fired eight games in.
And he summarized his resiliency in his last play at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“That was obviously a fun play, …” Mateer said. “Almost got tripped and I knew I was getting in the end zone somehow. I didn't realize I'd be upside down, but it was awesome. I think it feels good, last play. It's a cool story.”
He has kept his chin up while taking punch after punch, and few know that as well as his high school baseball coach Matt Harbin, who he remains close with. Harbin was in attendance Saturday and wrote to the OU Daily about Mateer’s resiliency.
“The last touchdown was a perfect one,” Harbin wrote. “Dodging the blitz, keeping balanced through the low tackle, then gaining momentum to run (through) and over into the end zone. … Perfectly sums up what he has been (through), how everyone was coming at him at times and how he has taken it head on and has prevailed.”
Mateer’s ability to endure through tough moments was on full display Saturday. He had two turnovers in the first half that halted momentum, but he ultimately finished with 269 passing yards and four touchdowns, helping the Sooners (7-4, 5-3 SEC) take down the Aggies (4-7, 1-7).
“It says everything about him, what he’s made of. Certainly haven’t questioned that,” head coach Brent Venables said. “He’s had some tough moments. I think we’ve all learned a lot more about John. The guts, the courage, the toughness. The belief that not only he has in himself but obviously everybody else believes in him as well.”
Mateer also led the Sooners in rushing yards for the third game in a row. He finished with 66 rushing yards after recording 70 against Mississippi (7-4, 4-4) and 56 against Florida (7-4, 5-4).
The fifth-year quarterback’s uptick in rushing has come as interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten has called plays for the offense. Mateer credited both Witten and his agility for his recent rushing performances.
“He's obviously called my number more,” Mateer said. “And then I think like, honestly, I made people miss in the past, but like, I'm actually making people miss (more) now. I don't know exactly why I wasn't or why I am now, but it's like it feels good.”
While battling through adversity, Mateer took time on Saturday to embrace the sentiment of his final home game at OU.
“You soak it in,” Mateer said. “We’ve got a game to win, but I think the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter was a good opportunity for me to really soak it in. I was looking around. It’s a beautiful place to play and has so much history. I’m just honored for the opportunity to play here.”
Knowing how much OU means to him, Mateer could not let himself end his final home game on a sour note.
“I knew it was my last game in Norman; I’m not going out sad,” Mateer said. “We’re (going to) make it happen.”