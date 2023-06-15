Former OU pitcher Jordy Bahl transfers to Nebraska

Former OU ace Jordy Bahl is transferring to Nebraska, she announced on Thursday.
After 2 years of wonderful memories, I’m excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This state, these people, and this N are all things I’m excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of. @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/TctJwJgik3— Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) June 15, 2023
"After 2 years of wonderful memories, I’m excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers," Bahl wrote in a tweet on Thursday. "This state, these people, and this N are all things I’m excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of."
Bahl initially entered the transfer portal on Monday with a desire to "return home." She's from from Papillion, Nebraska, where she won Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year twice at Papillion-LaVista High School.
Bahl is fresh off her second season at OU, where she recorded a 22-1 record with 192 strikeouts and a 0.90 earned run average. Bahl pitched 24.2 scoreless innings in this year's Women's College World Series and was awarded WCWS Most Outstanding Player after helping the Sooners win their third consecutive national championship.
Bahl struck out 205 batters with a 22-2 record and 1.09 ERA in 2022. She missed most of the 2022 postseason with an arm injury, but returned to pitch three times in the WCWS to help OU win the national championship.