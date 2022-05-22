 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners defeat Texas A&M 20-0, head to 12th consecutive Super Regional

Grace Lyons

Senior Infielder Grace Lyons during the NCAA Regionals game 1 against Praire View on May 20th 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) run-ruled Texas A&M (31-28) 20-0 in five innings to advance to its 12th straight Super Regional appearance Sunday in Norman. 

The victory was OU's 35th run-rule of the season and largest margin of victory in NCAA Tournament history. 

The Sooners' offense wasted no time in the top of the first inning scoring nine runs on five hits. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 2-for-2 in the inning including a two-run home run to give OU a 9-0 lead. 

After the offensive onslaught in the top half of the inning, sophomore Nicole May retired the first three Aggie hitters she faced, striking out two. May finished the game with just two hits allowed, no walks and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work, and was bombarded with a postgame water bottle shower by her teammates and coaches in the locker room.

"(She was) a boss, that's the best way to say it," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "Good mix of pitches, efficient, effective... I thought Nicole did a really good job of keeping (Texas A&M) off balance."

Along with Alo, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings homered in the Sooners' blowout win. Brito went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Alo ended the day 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs while Jennings finished with two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. 

"I think that we really came into this game prepared, obviously with seeing all three of their starters yesterday," Alo said. "So, that gave us a really good idea of what they were going to do. Overall, as an offense we were zoned in, controlling the strike zone and just hitting the ball hard."

Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman continued her stellar weekend picking up two more hits on Sunday. She finished the regional 6-for-9 with one home run, five RBIs and six total runs scored. 

Senior infielder Grace Lyons, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns added one hit each. Elam got the start behind the plate this weekend with junior catcher Kenzie Hansen out with an ankle injury, Gasso said. 

The Sooners offense finished with 12 hits, three home runs, four walks, just two strikeouts and their most runs since scoring 21 against Texas Tech on April 10. 

"It was definitely passing a torch," Gasso said about her lineup's mentality. "It was just suffocating offense today and it felt really good because that's who we are."

Gasso was able to use her bench again Sunday as senior utility Grace Green entered for redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow in the fifth reaching second base on an error, and scoring a run. Freshman utility Turiya Coleman, who blasted a solo home run in OU's win over Prairie View A&M on Friday, also scored a run. 

Junior pitcher Macy McAdoo entered the game in relief of May in the fifth inning. She ended the afternoon with no hits allowed, a strikeout and a walk in 0.2 innings. 

OU takes on the winner of the Orlando Regional from May 26-29 in Norman. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

