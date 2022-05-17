 Skip to main content
OU softball: Mackenzie Donihoo releases statement regarding future with Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Mackenzie Donihoo

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo stated she’s "no longer part of OU Softball." 

Donihoo's statement comes a day after Extra Inning Softball reported she had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

OU coach Patty Gasso previously announced Donihoo would not take the field for the rest of the season during her media availability on May 11. 

“Many of you have heard, and many of you have reached out, about the fact that I’m no longer part of OU Softball,” Donihoo said in her statement. “So much has been said, and I would love to be able to fully share my story to set the record straight. Someday I will. But that time is not now.” 

Donihoo started 18 games this season for OU, recording a .250 batting average with one home run and 14 RBIs. She recorded a team-best .456 batting average in last season’s Women’s College World Series, finishing with a WCWS-best 10 RBIs to help the Sooners win the national championship.

After falling to No. 7 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game, No. 1 Oklahoma (49-2) will take on Prairie View A&M (20-28) in the first game of the Norman Regional at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+).

