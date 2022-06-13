 Skip to main content
OU softball: Jocelyn Alo to play for Smash It Sports Vipers of WPF

Senior Jocelyn Alo during game one finals series of the Womens College World Series on June 8 2022.

Jocelyn Alo will join the Women's Professional Fastpitch league and play for the Smash It Sports Vipers, she announced Monday.

Alo was selected No. 1 overall by the Vipers in the inaugural 2022 WPF draft on May 20. Her decision came down to playing in the WPF or Athletes Unlimited, a new fantasy-style league.

"I just thought honestly it was the best fit for me," Alo told Holly Rowe during an interview on Instagram Live. "And I have a lot of old friends on that team that I'm very excited to play with and new ones that I've never met yet but have always watched play.

"So I'm just excited for this opportunity and just thank you to the Vipers and WPF for believing in me."

In five seasons with the Sooners, Alo hit an NCAA career record 122 home runs, had a .990 slugging percentage and finished with 323 RBIs. The Hawaii native was named the 2022 Women's College World Series' Most Outstanding Player and took home her second consecutive USA Softball Player of the Year Award in 2022. 

The WPF league, commissioned by former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain, will begin play on June 14 and will continue through August 6 in various locations across the country.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

