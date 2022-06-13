OU softball: Jocelyn Alo to play for Smash It Sports Vipers of WPF

Jocelyn Alo will join the Women's Professional Fastpitch league and play for the Smash It Sports Vipers, she announced Monday.
𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨...@wprofastpitch#ChampionshipMindset | #ProtectHerDream pic.twitter.com/bVBPaKVlsP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 13, 2022
Alo was selected No. 1 overall by the Vipers in the inaugural 2022 WPF draft on May 20. Her decision came down to playing in the WPF or Athletes Unlimited, a new fantasy-style league.
"I just thought honestly it was the best fit for me," Alo told Holly Rowe during an interview on Instagram Live. "And I have a lot of old friends on that team that I'm very excited to play with and new ones that I've never met yet but have always watched play.
"So I'm just excited for this opportunity and just thank you to the Vipers and WPF for believing in me."
In five seasons with the Sooners, Alo hit an NCAA career record 122 home runs, had a .990 slugging percentage and finished with 323 RBIs. The Hawaii native was named the 2022 Women's College World Series' Most Outstanding Player and took home her second consecutive USA Softball Player of the Year Award in 2022.
The WPF league, commissioned by former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain, will begin play on June 14 and will continue through August 6 in various locations across the country.
