OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners in 1st place at Southern Highlands Collegiate after 18 holes

No. 1 Oklahoma began the Southern Highlands Collegiate tournament on Sunday with one round at the Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas.
The Sooners are in first place after the first 18 holes having shot a 268 collectively. OU is just on top of No. 5 Pepperdine (273), No. 24 Florida (275), and No. 12 Georgia Tech (276). Behind those second, third and fourth place contenders, No. 9 Georgia and New Mexico are tied for fifth place after carding a 280.
"Today was just a great start," OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. "20-under par at Southern Highlands... you can't really ask for too much better than that. We finished really well. All six of our guys made a birdie on the 18th hole, so it's just really, really special to finish the way that we did."
After the first round, four OU players were in the top five among individuals. Senior Patrick Welch was tied for second place after shooting a 66, which was good for six under par.
Freshman Drew Goodman checked in tied for fourth place after shooting a 67. Sophomore Ben Lorenz and redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. were also tied for fourth place, each finishing with a 67.
Goodman, Lorenz, and Campbell Jr. all shot a solid round one, having only two bogeys between the three of them. Welch also had a great first round, managing to shoot under par on half of the first 18 holes.
On the third hole, Welch carded one of the team’s two eagles on the day. Lorenz managed the other on hole nine.
Redshirt senior Chris Gotterup, the unanimous No. 1 college golfer in the country, posted a 68 after the first 18 holes, good for four under par. He checked in tied for 11th place after the first round.
Senior Logan McAllister rounded out the team, finishing round one tied for 22nd. He shot a 69 through the first 18 holes.
The Sooners managed 31 birdies in round one, good for highest in the field. Oklahoma tees off for round two on Monday at 12:40 p.m. CT. McAllister will lead the team off the first tee.
