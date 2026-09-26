Disastrous first half for Mateer: Sooners trail 28-0 at halftime

Disastrous first half for Mateer: The worst half of football of quarterback John Mateer's life continues as the fifth-year senior fumbled on fourth down with just over a minute to go in the first half. Bulldogs recover and subsequently score, 28-0 Georgia at halftime.
Another Mateer turnover: Trying to climb out of a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter, Mateer makes his second crucial mistake of the game, underthrowing his intended receiver for an interception. Two costly turnovers for the Sooner quarterback with 4:58 to go in the first half.
Mateer mishap: After the Sooners first productive drive of the game, John Mateer had the ball slip out of his hands on third and goal with Bulldog defender Chris Cole scooping it up for an 85-yard score. Bulldogs lead 21-0 with 8:58 left in the second quarter.
Bulldogs add to the lead: Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton delivers a strike to receiver Talyn Taylor for a 35-yard touchdown. Bulldogs lead 14-0 with 14:20 left in the second quarter.
Georgia strikes first: After an 11 play 79-yard drive, the Bulldogs punched in a two-yard score with junior running back Chauncey Bowens. Georgia leads 7-0 with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
David Stone starting: Junior defensive lineman David Stone started the game for the Sooners after previously being listed as a gametime decision.
Availability: The final Southeastern Conference gameday availability report dropped ahead of kickoff with junior defensive lineman David Stone listed as a gametime decision and fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis set to return.
Pregame: The Sooners are preparing to take on Georgia as they look to get back on track after last Saturday's narrow victory over New Mexico. Watch the OU Daily's preview video here.
TV Information: OU-Georgia will be broadcast on ESPN and Disney+ starting at 2:40 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.