OU football: WATCH highlights from Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' 1st day of spring practice

Oklahoma went through its first spring practice under new head coach Brent Venables on Tuesday morning.
Venables, who was named the Sooners' coach on Dec. 5 after Lincoln Riley departed for Southern California, returns to Norman after becoming the highest paid assistant in college football as Clemson's defensive coordinator.
The first-time head coach made a portion of his first official practice helming OU open to the media.
As the Sooners gear up for the 2022 season, here are highlights from spring practice:
#Sooners spring practice pic.twitter.com/k9MB4DZ9lL— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 22, 2022
I would say the start of #Sooners spring practice is @KingsOfLeon approved. @youngfollowill @doctorfollowill pic.twitter.com/IfC6f4BjLi— Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) March 22, 2022
Venables firing up the defensive line during catch drills. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/nyx9tf3LWo— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) March 22, 2022
#Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel stretching at first practice. pic.twitter.com/M45sQRtOT6— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) March 22, 2022
#Sooners spring practice pic.twitter.com/aA20jztuc0— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 22, 2022
Dillon Gabriel’s first throws in #Sooners spring practice, both completions to the referee. pic.twitter.com/MUu5UbEUAX— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) March 22, 2022
#Sooners spring practice pic.twitter.com/uZeukP39HV— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 22, 2022
Here’s a look at safeties coach Brandon Hall tossing to the DBs. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/0nyLVLkToU— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) March 22, 2022
#Sooners transfer DL Jeffery Johnson on first day. pic.twitter.com/TEgut9DtOJ— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) March 22, 2022
A look at QB1 AKA Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) in his first #Sooners practice. pic.twitter.com/INvQlCOLjD— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) March 22, 2022
#Sooners spring practice (Dillon Gabriel) pic.twitter.com/sXgt9rgwVH— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 22, 2022
#Sooners assistant coaches Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis going through defensive line drills. pic.twitter.com/AUVxx1eCmd— Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) March 22, 2022
Taking in everything during his first #Sooners practice as HBC. pic.twitter.com/AR2KVVOo08— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) March 22, 2022
#Sooners RB Marcus Major going through drills. pic.twitter.com/W9nqMxZ8Jk— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) March 22, 2022
#Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel goes through reps during the first day of spring practice. pic.twitter.com/YIdjt8d5w1— Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) March 22, 2022
#Sooners freshman safety @RobertJ3nnings pic.twitter.com/kK6FEIqd8H— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) March 22, 2022
