OU football: WATCH Danny Stutsman, Jalil Farooq, Billy Bowman interviews after spring practice

Oklahoma held its first practice of spring camp on Tuesday.
Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman, junior receiver Jalil Farooq, junior safety Billy Bowman and redshirt senior cornerback Woodi Washington spoke to reporters after practice.
WATCH some of what they said here:
#Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman spoke about his leadership growth. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/FujSdOEuTf— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 22, 2023
#Sooners WR Jalil Farooq talked about his increased role in the wide receiver room. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/TKHt2HkDYR— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 22, 2023
Safety Billy Bowman talked about the #Sooners’ first spring practice on Tuesday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/Bfa2sRg4dV— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 22, 2023
#Sooners DB Woodi Washington talked about changing his number after OU’s first spring practice on Tuesday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/QahuWN9NL6— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 22, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.