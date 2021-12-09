You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Brent Venables hiring Jeff Lebby as Sooners' offensive coordinator

Brent Venables

Brent Venables during his press conference as the OU football head coach Dec. 6.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is hiring Jeff Lebby as the Sooners' offensive coordinator, according to a report by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman on Wednesday. 

Although OU has yet to announce Lebby's hire, the 37-year-old tweeted a farewell to Ole Miss after Feldman's report. Lebby served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Rebels for the past two seasons.

Prior to his stint in Mississippi, Lebby served in numerous coaching roles at Baylor from 2008-16. He was Southeastern’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and UCF’s quarterbacks coach and play-caller from 2018-19. He was also a student assistant at Oklahoma from 2002-06.

While with the Bears, Lebby was named as one of several coaches that failed to act when notified of sexual assault allegations within the university. The scandal led to the terminations of president Ken Starr, athletic director Ian McCaw and head football coach Art Briles. Lebby is married to Briles' daughter, Staley, and his father, Mike, coached high school football with Briles in Texas in the 1980s.

At Ole Miss, the Lebby-led offense averaged 555 yards per game in 2020 and 506 in 2021. The Rebels also scored 39.2 points per game in 2020 and 35.9 in 2021.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' hire:

Editor's note: This article was corrected at 11:37 a.m. to reflect the proper spelling of Jeff Lebby's name.

