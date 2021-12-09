OU football: Twitter reacts to Brent Venables hiring Jeff Lebby as Sooners' offensive coordinator

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is hiring Jeff Lebby as the Sooners' offensive coordinator, according to a report by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman on Wednesday.
Although OU has yet to announce Lebby's hire, the 37-year-old tweeted a farewell to Ole Miss after Feldman's report. Lebby served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Rebels for the past two seasons.
Prior to his stint in Mississippi, Lebby served in numerous coaching roles at Baylor from 2008-16. He was Southeastern’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and UCF’s quarterbacks coach and play-caller from 2018-19. He was also a student assistant at Oklahoma from 2002-06.
While with the Bears, Lebby was named as one of several coaches that failed to act when notified of sexual assault allegations within the university. The scandal led to the terminations of president Ken Starr, athletic director Ian McCaw and head football coach Art Briles. Lebby is married to Briles' daughter, Staley, and his father, Mike, coached high school football with Briles in Texas in the 1980s.
At Ole Miss, the Lebby-led offense averaged 555 yards per game in 2020 and 506 in 2021. The Rebels also scored 39.2 points per game in 2020 and 35.9 in 2021.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' hire:
As always, Wikipedia is the first outlet to break Jeff Lebby’s move to OU. pic.twitter.com/q0zhfW0pCk— Jesse Crittenden (@Jcritt31) December 5, 2021
A priority for new @OU_Football coach Brent Venables was bringing in @Coach_Leb as offensive coordinator. Oklahoma has finalized that deal, and sources tell ESPN that Lebby will earn in the $2 million range annually, making him one of college football's highest-paid coordinators.— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 8, 2021
Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby returning to Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/JyRu3Yjvjm— 𝙟𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@BIGCHlLLIN) December 5, 2021
“Jeff Lebby has worked directly under Art Briles, Heupel and Kiffin, who all three have done a great job over their careers of utilizing pre-snap motion and window dressing to confuse opposing defenses and exploit weaknesses.”— Jim D (in Arlington) (@okinfortworth) December 8, 2021
Some people are really confused as to why Jeff Lebby would leave Ole Miss for Oklahoma. It makes a lot of sense actually.1. OU is a premier program in college football whether you like it or not. 2. Lebby literally graduated from Oklahoma.3. It’s his decision tbh.— John Macon Gillespie (@JMakeGillespie) December 8, 2021
If that happens LSU should have done this. Jeff Lebby on offense and Brent Venables on defense is legitimately unfair. That’s just criminal. This would be an absolute moonshot home run for Oklahoma, holy shit. https://t.co/HbdPeBdL0T— Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) November 30, 2021
Oklahoma has hired Jeff Lebby as their new offensive coordinator.It Just Means More. pic.twitter.com/4vTx7E9zO4— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2021
Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in college football -- that's still true.That being said, there's evidence to suggest the Ole Miss offense under Jeff Lebby the past 2 seasons has been better than OU's offense under Riley in that same time span. pic.twitter.com/ggMNy4BKEe— Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 8, 2021
I've heard all the counterpoints in defense of hiring Jeff Lebby. Yes, he is a former Sooner, a proven play caller and a rising offensive coordinator. I just want OU to kick off the Brent Venables era the right way, and I'm not so sure that this move helps that.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) December 8, 2021
You ain’t heard Jeff Lebby say a mumbling word about growing or maturing from this.You ain’t heard an apology.Not a goddam thing. But because he’s kept coaching football the whole time we’re supposed to assume he’s different now? Yeah aight. pic.twitter.com/wq5jBKtzje— De’Vion Hinton (@DexAintDead) December 6, 2021
Reading that Jeff Lebby is going to Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/6W9G35Vfcr— Barstool Ole Miss (@BarstoolOleMiss) December 8, 2021
The only thing I will ever say about this is that if you had a big problem with the way Baylor handled things during the scandal and in the year after it, Jeff Lebby deserves your criticism much more than just about anyone else connected to Baylor. https://t.co/oKJdmNKWMK— Evan (@EvanHebert) December 8, 2021
Editor's note: This article was corrected at 11:37 a.m. to reflect the proper spelling of Jeff Lebby's name.
