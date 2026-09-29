City council discusses cost recovery for some fire department responses

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LATEST

ALERT

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen...the heaviest over downtown OKC.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City,
Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Harrah, Slaughterville,
Spencer, Nichols Hills, Jones, Nicoma Park, Luther, Valley Brook,
Arcadia and Etowah.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche,
Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love,
Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie,
Seminole, Stephens and Tillman and northern Texas, including the
following counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall are expected Wednesday
evening through Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches
are likely, with some locations possibly receiving as much as 6
inches of rain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

City council discusses cost recovery for some fire department responses

Study session Sept. 29

Norman City Council during its Sept. 29 study session. 

 Benjamin Lewis

Norman City Council discussed implementing a cost recovery system for fire department responses during its study session Tuesday night.

The proposed system would bill insurance companies and potentially at-fault individuals for motor vehicle incidents that require a fire department response. Other incidents, such as hazmat situations and certain fires, could also be subject to cost recovery measures.

Norman Fire Department Deputy Chief Joel Chesser, who presented at the study session, clarified that nearly all department responses to houses would not be billed.

“Fire recovery doesn’t do any medical or what we call ‘public assist’-type billing,” Chesser said.

The system would be developed in partnership with Fire Recovery USA, which would also administer the program. The California-based company provides billing services to over 1,900 departments across 43 states, including departments in Tulsa and Guthrie, according to its website.

According to estimates listed in the presentation, the system would likely generate $182,621 annually for NFD within two years of the system’s implementation. However, according to Chesser’s presentation, current staffing at the department is unable to absorb additional administrative duties.

“I want to make sure that we're recouping the cost of added time to the fire department to administer (the system),” Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman said.

The meeting left several questions unanswered, including which incidents to include in the cost recovery system and whether to charge insured drivers and uninsured motorists equally. 

“We’ll do some homework. We didn’t hear a, ‘Heck no,’” City Manager Darrel Pyle said. “It doesn’t have to be done tomorrow. … This is absolutely something we can work on in the spring.”

This story was edited by Spencer Windholz.

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