OU football: Sooners tight end Brayden Willis declares for NFL draft

Brayden Willis

Fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis after the game against OSU on Nov. 19.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis declared for the NFL draft on Monday night.

Willis had his best season of his career in 2022, being selected to the All-Big 12 second team with 39 catches for 540 yards and a team-leading seven touchdown receptions. In 57 career games for the Sooners, he recorded 940 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Willis is from Arlington, Texas, and was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose OU over the likes of Wake Forest, Utah State and Arizona. 

Willis played in Oklahoma's 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss on Dec. 29 and caught four passes for 58 yards. He was named a 2022 captain.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

