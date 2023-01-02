OU football: Sooners tight end Brayden Willis declares for NFL draft

Oklahoma fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis declared for the NFL draft on Monday night.
Sooner for life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7x7FqlwyGd— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) January 3, 2023
Willis had his best season of his career in 2022, being selected to the All-Big 12 second team with 39 catches for 540 yards and a team-leading seven touchdown receptions. In 57 career games for the Sooners, he recorded 940 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Willis is from Arlington, Texas, and was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose OU over the likes of Wake Forest, Utah State and Arizona.
Willis played in Oklahoma's 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss on Dec. 29 and caught four passes for 58 yards. He was named a 2022 captain.
