OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields named 1st team CoSIDA Academic All-American

Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named to the Academic All-America first team by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.

Fields has won numerous academic awards as a Sooner, including an Academic All-America second team honor in 2020 and three Academic All-Big 12 first team honors from 2019-2021. Fields compiled a 3.82 grade point average at OU.

The Tulsa native was also a finalist for multiple community service awards this season, including the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Wuerffel Trophy. Additionally, Fields is a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, which recognizes exemplary leadership.

A three-year starter and two-year captain, Fields has started 35 games in his college career. This season, he recorded two interceptions and ranks second among OU players with 71 tackles, earning his second All-Big 12 honorable mention. 

