OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields named 1st team CoSIDA Academic All-American

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named to the Academic All-America first team by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.
𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜.@PatrickFields24 earns 2021 Academic All-America First Team honors.➡️ https://t.co/AH0hQYay6W | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/P1JIX29gfD— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 16, 2021
Fields has won numerous academic awards as a Sooner, including an Academic All-America second team honor in 2020 and three Academic All-Big 12 first team honors from 2019-2021. Fields compiled a 3.82 grade point average at OU.
The Tulsa native was also a finalist for multiple community service awards this season, including the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Wuerffel Trophy. Additionally, Fields is a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, which recognizes exemplary leadership.
A three-year starter and two-year captain, Fields has started 35 games in his college career. This season, he recorded two interceptions and ranks second among OU players with 71 tackles, earning his second All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.