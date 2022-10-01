 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners safety Billy Bowman leaves game against TCU with apparent injury

  • Updated
  • 0
Billly Bowman Jr.

Sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. during game two against Kent State on Sep. 10.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

FORT WORTH — Sophomore safety Billy Bowman left No. 18 Oklahoma's game against TCU on Saturday with an apparent injury.

Bowman went to the sideline after taking a hard hit on a kickoff return during the first quarter. OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank said the Sooners' training staff was working on Bowman's right leg. He returned to the sideline not in uniform after halftime.

Redshirt senior Justin Harrington has taken Bowman's place at free safety, while sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq is returning kickoffs in his absence. Entering play, Bowman had started all four of Oklahoma's games this season, making 33 tackles.

OU trails TCU 20-3 midway through the first quarter on ABC.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

