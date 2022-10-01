OU football: Sooners safety Billy Bowman leaves game against TCU with apparent injury

FORT WORTH — Sophomore safety Billy Bowman left No. 18 Oklahoma's game against TCU on Saturday with an apparent injury.
Bowman went to the sideline after taking a hard hit on a kickoff return during the first quarter. OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank said the Sooners' training staff was working on Bowman's right leg. He returned to the sideline not in uniform after halftime.
Redshirt senior Justin Harrington has taken Bowman's place at free safety, while sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq is returning kickoffs in his absence. Entering play, Bowman had started all four of Oklahoma's games this season, making 33 tackles.
OU trails TCU 20-3 midway through the first quarter on ABC.
