'Critical' John Mateer mistakes cost OU against Kentucky

John Mateer’s turnovers continue to be too costly.
In OU’s (3-3) 21-13 loss to Kentucky (6-1) on Saturday, Mateer had his highest passing yards (270) since OU’s 2025 playoff game. But ultimately, late in the fourth quarter, he gave the game away with catastrophic turnovers.
Down 14-13 with less than 1:30 to go in the fourth quarter, the fifth-year quarterback forced a pass into the middle, resulting in a pick-six that extended the gap to 21-13. Mateer then threw another interception (his third of the game) with less than 30 seconds to go, sealing the win for Kentucky.
“The second one, forced it. He was pretty low and jumped the route,” Mateer said. “Then the third one, it was tough with them playing three-deep coverage (and) trying to throw it to Rocky (Beers). And it went over a guy’s head. It’s a poor decision.”
Mateer has also dealt with an injury-riddled offensive line.
Frequent starters, sophomore Michael Fasusi, senior Heath Ozaeta and junior Eddy Pierre-Louis, were all out with injury. Sophomore Ryan Fodje suffered an injury during the game and played through it. With Fodje at less than 100% and others injured, Mateer faced increased pressure.
Mateer took accountability, though.
“That's no reason for anything to happen,” Mateer said. “I had enough time, and you got to deliver.”
Mateer added that he felt the offensive play-calling put him in positions to succeed.
“I think we had a good rhythm, … just got to finish,” Mateer said.
Still, Mateer had his most passing yards all season, and head coach Brent Venables was proud of his effort.
“Obviously, the late (turnover) there that they returned for a touchdown was critical, … but otherwise, man, I thought he was in really good command,” Venables said. “I thought he did a lot of really good things. … I thought we possessed the ball and just played with more command and more control than we had in some of the other games here this season.”
Venables added that he saw growth from Mateer.
“I saw improvement and thought he did a really good job most of the game,” Venables said. “Played well and gave us an opportunity to win. And it's not going to be perfect, but I thought he battled his butt off.”
Ultimately, though, Mateer’s play with the game on the line cost the Sooners, and he understands he needs to be better.
“It’s a game, and every week is a season of its own,” Mateer said. “I know who I am, but I felt good, I did. And the guys were rolling, and I’m proud of them. I just got to finish.”