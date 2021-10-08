You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners running back Marcus Major ruled eligible for 2021 season, per report

Marcus Major

Sooners running back Marcus Major carries the ball during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10, 2020, in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Oklahoma running back Marcus Major has been ruled eligible for the 2021 season after previously being academically ineligible, a source told SoonerScoop on Friday.

The redshirt sophomore hasn't appeared this season after rushing for 187 yards and three touchdowns last year. Major was deemed ineligible on Aug. 24.

Major adds much-needed depth to OU's running backs room, as redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks and junior Eric Gray are its only scholarship running backs. 

Major, a former four-star recruit per Rivals, was the No. 16 ranked running back in the country out of high school. He chose the Sooners over the likes of Auburn, Alabama and Florida. 

Oklahoma takes on Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 in at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

