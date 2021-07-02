OU football: Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler releases official merchandise website

Fans looking to wear Spencer Rattler's face on t-shirt, hoodie or face mask are in luck.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback released his official merchandise website, appropriately named spencerrattlershop.com, on Friday night. The site drops just one day after the NCAA updated its name, image and likeness policy on July 1.
Excited to drop my official merchandise. Y’all go get your merch now!LINK IN BIO‼️ pic.twitter.com/n5RMIW2rxn— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) July 2, 2021
The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors voted to approve the policy on June 30, which allows college athletes to profit from their NIL in all 50 states. Rattler previously signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment and agent Chris Cabott for NIL representation on July 1. Cabott also represents Kansas City quarterback and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Rattler's store also sells clothing items with Rattler's signature logo, which is a rattlesnake formed by his initials. Prices range from $20 to $45 on the website. The Phoenix, Arizona, native also recently joined Cameo, an online service where fans can buy virtual shout-outs from athletes and celebrities, where he charges $125 per video.
Rattler is a Heisman favorite heading into next season after he threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns and was a first-team AP All-Big 12 selection in 2021.
