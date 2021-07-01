OU football: Spencer Rattler signs with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment for NIL representation

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler has signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment for name, image and likeness representation, he announced Thursday.
Excited to partner with @chriscabott and @SteinbergSports for NIL representation. 💯 pic.twitter.com/fT6iBVaAGv— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) July 1, 2021
Rattler also announced his agent, CEO of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment Chris Cabott in the tweet. Cabott has represented NFL players such as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Miami quarterback Tua Tagavailoa.
NFL Hall of Famers Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Tony Gonzales have been represented through Steinberg Sports and Entertainment. Owned by sports agent Leigh Steinberg, the company is a "full-service athlete representation, marketing and consulting firm," according to its homepage.
The NCAA passed a rule change that allowed athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses starting July 1. Rattler — a Heisman favorite and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — has already joined Cameo, an online service where fans can purchase shout-outs from athletes and celebrities.
Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, and was a first-team AP All-Big 12 selection.
