You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Spencer Rattler signs with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment for NIL representation

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler after the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler has signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment for name, image and likeness representation, he announced Thursday. 

Rattler also announced his agent, CEO of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment Chris Cabott in the tweet. Cabott has represented NFL players such as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Miami quarterback Tua Tagavailoa. 

NFL Hall of Famers Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Tony Gonzales have been represented through Steinberg Sports and Entertainment. Owned by sports agent Leigh Steinberg, the company is a "full-service athlete representation, marketing and consulting firm," according to its homepage.

The NCAA passed a rule change that allowed athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses starting July 1. Rattler — a Heisman favorite and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — has already joined Cameo, an online service where fans can purchase shout-outs from athletes and celebrities. 

Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, and was a first-team AP All-Big 12 selection. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments