OU football: Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison declares for NFL draft

Anton Harrison and Eric Gray

Junior offensive lineman Anton Harrison and senior running back Eric Gray during the game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 29.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. The junior announced the move via Twitter.

Harrison made 24 starts for the Sooners the past two seasons and contributed frequently as a freshman. He was an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman was the No. 30-ranked draft prospect by Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner on Nov. 28.

Harrison is from Washington, D.C, and was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose OU over the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Florida State.

