OU football: Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison declares for NFL draft

Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. The junior announced the move via Twitter.
Next Chapter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ecAbYcLfIm— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) November 30, 2022
Harrison made 24 starts for the Sooners the past two seasons and contributed frequently as a freshman. He was an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman was the No. 30-ranked draft prospect by Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner on Nov. 28.
Harrison is from Washington, D.C, and was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose OU over the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Florida State.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.