OU football: Sooners' 2024 SEC opponents revealed

Oklahoma's opponents for its initial season in the Southeastern Conference in 2024 were revealed on Wednesday.
SEC announces conference opponents for the 2024 season 😤 https://t.co/dDPazLBPza | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/8wrquubN1O— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 14, 2023
OU will host Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman in addition to being the designated home team for its game against Texas in Dallas. The Sooners will travel to play Auburn, LSU, Mississippi and Missouri. OU's non-conference slate includes games against Temple and Tulane in Norman. Its third non-conference game is yet to be announced.
OU opens its final season in the Big 12 against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.