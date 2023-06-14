 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners' 2024 SEC opponents revealed

Brent Venables

Ou football head coach Brent Venables during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma's opponents for its initial season in the Southeastern Conference in 2024 were revealed on Wednesday.

OU will host Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman in addition to being the designated home team for its game against Texas in Dallas. The Sooners will travel to play Auburn, LSU, Mississippi and Missouri. OU's non-conference slate includes games against Temple and Tulane in Norman. Its third non-conference game is yet to be announced.

OU opens its final season in the Big 12 against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Newsletters

Tags

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.