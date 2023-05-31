 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Oklahoma Sooners' first 3 games scheduled for ESPN

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced game times and broadcasts for four Oklahoma football games this fall.

Second-year head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners will open the season against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in Norman on ESPN. Then, OU will take on SMU at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 on ESPN+ and Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on ESPN or ESPN2. 

The conference also announced Oklahoma and TCU will play at 11 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24 on Fox. 

OU-Texas was previously announced for an ABC broadcast for the third straight year on May 16. The Red River Showdown on Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl doesn't have a kickoff time yet, however, it has been played at 11 a.m. every year since 2017.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments