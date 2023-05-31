Oklahoma Sooners' first 3 games scheduled for ESPN

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced game times and broadcasts for four Oklahoma football games this fall.
Game times and TV coverage announced for four 2023 games‼️https://t.co/hmOhURkuCu | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/7yE3fHjdIq— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 31, 2023
Second-year head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners will open the season against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in Norman on ESPN. Then, OU will take on SMU at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 on ESPN+ and Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on ESPN or ESPN2.
The conference also announced Oklahoma and TCU will play at 11 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24 on Fox.
OU-Texas was previously announced for an ABC broadcast for the third straight year on May 16. The Red River Showdown on Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl doesn't have a kickoff time yet, however, it has been played at 11 a.m. every year since 2017.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.