 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Michigan transfer receiver Andrel Anthony commits to Sooners

OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony on Tuesday. Anthony has two years of eligibility remaining.

As a sophomore last season, Anthony caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. But as a freshman, he flashed with 12 catches for 248 yards and scores.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 81-ranked receiver. 

Anthony visited Norman on Jan. 7, according to his Twitter. He also held offers from Auburn, Michigan State, Notre Dame, UCLA and Penn State, among others. 

After losing star receiver Marvin Mims to the NFL draft, and contributor Theo Wease to the transfer portal, Oklahoma adds Anthony, who should be a welcome add to the room. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments