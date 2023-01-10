OU football: Michigan transfer receiver Andrel Anthony commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony on Tuesday. Anthony has two years of eligibility remaining.
As a sophomore last season, Anthony caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. But as a freshman, he flashed with 12 catches for 248 yards and scores.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 81-ranked receiver.
Anthony visited Norman on Jan. 7, according to his Twitter. He also held offers from Auburn, Michigan State, Notre Dame, UCLA and Penn State, among others.
After losing star receiver Marvin Mims to the NFL draft, and contributor Theo Wease to the transfer portal, Oklahoma adds Anthony, who should be a welcome add to the room.
