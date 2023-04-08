2024 4-star quarterback Michael Hawkins commits to OU football

Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Michael Hawkins announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Instagram Live on Saturday after receiving an offer on July 27 and visiting Norman on multiple occasions.
2024 four-star QB Michael Hawkins has committed to the #Sooners, he announced on IG live.— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 8, 2023
The McKinney, Texas, native from Frisco Emerson High School, who previously played at Allen High School, was a 2022 District 5-6A first-team selection as a junior. Hawkins is the fourth high school quarterback commit the Sooners have landed under head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, joining four-star 2022 recruit Nick Evers, who transferred to Wisconsin this offseason, 2023 five-star Jackson Arnold, who's already on campus as an early enrollee and 2025 prospect Kevin Sperry, who committed on March 13.
OU target and four-star 2024 quarterback recruit Samaj Jones has Oklahoma in his top 8. Jones visited Norman on March 26.
Hawkins is the Sooners' second commit of the 2024 class after four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcomb committed on March 25.
During his junior season with the Eagles, Hawkins threw for 2,024 yards and 20 touchdowns. He chose Oklahoma over TCU.
