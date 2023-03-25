OU football lands 1st commitment of 2024 in 4-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe on Saturday night. Newcombe is the first commit of the Sooners' 2024 class.
Wow!! Words can’t describe how excited and blessed I am!!♥️🤍 @OU_Football @JayValai @CoachVenables @CoachNewcombe @IsaiahNewcombe @CasteelFootball @MsRachelN ⭕️U pic.twitter.com/i3wd3QAFrz— Jeremiah Newcombe 5’ 11” 175lbs DB/WR/ATH (@newcombe_jj) March 26, 2023
The Queen Creek, Arizona, native is the No. 209-ranked player nationally and No. 18 cornerback, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Newcombe is the son of former Nebraska quarterback Bobby Newcombe, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back chose the Sooners over Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Nebraska, among others.
According to 247Sports, Newcombe was primarily recruited by OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. Newcombe received an Oklahoma offer on Nov. 1, 2022.
