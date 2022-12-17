OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Nick Evers announces transfer to Wisconsin

Former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers is transferring to Wisconsin, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.
In the Lord I trust🖤 @BadgerFootball #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/Fed2aFeSSF— nicco (@NickEvers12) December 17, 2022
A former four-star recruit, Evers was ranked the No. 9 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-3, 186-pound passer attempted just one pass during his freshman season at OU, in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' blowout loss to Texas.
Evers was listed behind starter Dillon Gabriel and backups Davis Beville and General Booty on the 2022 season depth chart. When Evers announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 3, he tweeted that "the ability to truly compete is all anyone can ask."
With incumbent Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz having entered the portal on Dec. 4, Evers should have a chance to win the Badgers' job in new coach Luke Fickell's first season.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma will sign five-star recruit Jackson Arnold, the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, on Dec. 21, and move forward with him taking Evers' place in its quarterback room.
