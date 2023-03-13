2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry commits to OU football

Class of 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday after receiving an offer on March 9.
All Glory to God!! I’m beyond blessed to announce my COMMITMENT to The University of Oklahoma!! #DIMETIME #BOOMER #ChampU #OUDNA @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/9duoctOUXQ— Kevin Sperry (@KevinSperry9) March 14, 2023
A Prosper, Texas, native from Rock Hill High School, Sperry was named the 2022 District 5-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year in the state as a sophomore. Sperry is the third high school quarterback commit the Sooners have landed under head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, joining four-star 2022 recruit Nick Evers who transferred to Wisconsin this offseason, and 2023 five-star Jackson Arnold, who's already on campus as an early enrollee.
OU target and four-star 2024 quarterback recruit Michael Hawkins is set to announce his commitment on April 8 and has Oklahoma in his top 8. Hawkins visited Norman on March 4.
Sperry is the Sooners' first commit of the 2025 recruiting class. OU has yet to receive a pledge from any recruits in the 2024 class.
During his sophomore season with the Rock Hill Blue Hawks, Sperry threw for 1,527 and nine touchdowns while rushing for 657 yards and seven more scores. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
Sperry recently visited schools such as Texas on March 10 and USC on March 4 before making his decision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.