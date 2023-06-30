 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football lands commitment from 2024 4-star wide receiver Ivan Carreon

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU landed a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver Ivan Carreon on Friday.

Carreon initially committed to Texas Tech on Dec. 1 before decommitting on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound receiver caught 51 passes for 1,168 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022.

Carreon is touted as the No. 31 receiver in the class of 2024, per 247 Sports. He's OU's 11th commit of the 2024 class and fourth receiver along with Zion Kearney, KJ Daniels and Dozie Ezukanma.

Newsletters

Tags