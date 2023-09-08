OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17, 2022.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Another blue-chip defensive lineman is headed to Norman.

Nearly two weeks after five-star David Stone pledged, Nigel Smith, a Melissa, Texas, native, announced his commitment to OU over Texas A&M and others on Friday night.

Smith, who committed before Melissa High school's game, is ranked the No. 100 player in the country and the No. 15 defensive lineman nationally, according to On3's Industry ranking. Sooners defensive line coach Todd Bates was Smith's primary recruiter and welcomed him on nine total visits to Norman over the last year.

After losing out on five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri to Missouri on Aug. 14, Bates and OU head coach Brent Venables have gained momentum with Stone and Smith's commitments. The duo joins three-star Jayden Jackson as the Sooners' 2024 defensive line commits.

With the addition of Smith, OU's 2024 class ranks No. 9 in On3's team ranking, between LSU (8) and Michigan (10).

