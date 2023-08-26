OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

After a whirlwind recruitment, David Stone is a Sooner.

The Oklahoma City native who played his first two high school seasons at Del City before transferring to IMG Academy, a prep powerhouse in Florida, announced his commitment to OU over Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Stone, who committed at halftime of IMG's game in Ocean City, New Jersey, is ranked the No. 8 overall player in the country and the No. 2 defensive lineman nationally, per On3's Industry ranking. Sooners defensive line coach Todd Bates was Stone's primary recruiter and welcomed him on 14 total visits to Norman over the last two years.

The five-star's recruitment was filled with storylines, including when Stone threw up The U during his team's first game of the season last week. He ventured on 47 visits to 12 schools nationwide.

According to 247Sports' Composite ranking, Stone is the Sooners' fourth highest-rated commit ever behind Adrian Peterson, Rhett Bomar and Caleb Williams. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound recruit is OU's highest-rated defensive line commit since Tommie Harris in 2001.

After losing out on five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri to Missouri on Aug. 14, Bates and Sooners head coach Brent Venables were under pressure to land Stone. He joins IMG teammate three-star Jayden Jackson as the only two defensive line commits of OU's 2024 class.

With the addition of Stone, the Sooners' 2024 class ranks No. 14 in On3's team ranking, between Notre Dame (13) and Auburn (15). 

