OU lands 3-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas - Hours after Brent Venables raved about his team's offseason and future outlook at Big 12 Media Days, he received the 13th pledge of OU's 2024 class.

Jayden Jackson, a defensive lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, committed to the Sooners on Thursday over Miami, Ohio State and Texas.

Jackson is ranked No. 489 overall and the No. 47 defensive lineman in On3's 2024 Industry ranking. The Sooners' class now ranks No. 15 nationally 

Here's a list of OU commitments from the 2024 and 2025 classes:

