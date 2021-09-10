You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Kickoff time, TV info, pregame reading for Sooners vs Western Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mario Williams

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the season opener against Tulane on Sept. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The #Sooners expected to shutdown Tulane but ended up in a second-half shootout. Is this really what a No. 2 team looks like?

Filmed by Justin Jayne

Edited by Collin McDaniel & Justin Jayne

Written by Georgia Bomar, Chandler Engelbrecht and Justin Jayne

Voice-over by Chandler Engelbrecht

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: Pay-Per-View

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

Featured Stories

News and Notes

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments