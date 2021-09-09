You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners update depth chart ahead of Western Carolina matchup

Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (left) and redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (right) during the season opener against Tulane on Sep. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) has revised its depth chart ahead of a 6 p.m. home matchup with Western Carolina (0-1) on Saturday. 

The Sooners narrowly defeated Tulane 40-35 last week, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions, and the offense was held to three points in the second half. OU’s defense also rotated 31 players, securing three turnovers in a shutout second quarter but allowing 21 points in the second half. 

On Thursday, OU coach Lincoln Riley said redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops and redshirt junior defensive lineman Jordan Kelley will return from medical issues which held them out against the Green Wave. Despite the changes, Riley stated that he still hopes to evaluate and provide opportunities for players to earn snaps, and the depth chart would evolve week-to-week.

Here’s the notable adjustments to the depth chart:

Linebackers

Senior DaShaun White has jumped redshirt junior Brian Asamoah for the starting position at WILL linebacker, and the “OR,” stating that the two were both originally co-starters, has been removed.

White was also listed as the backup MIKE linebacker behind junior David Ugwoegbu in week one, but was removed ahead of week two, and replaced by freshman Danny Stutsman. Against Tulane, Ugwoegbu finished with five tackles, White had three, Stutsman had two and Asamoah added one. 

Inside receiver

With Stoops’ return, he slid in behind sophomore Brian Darby as sophomore Marvin Mims’ backup at the Y-receiver spot. 

Stoops was originally listed as the No. 2 Y-receiver ahead of the game against Tulane, but dropped to No. 3 after his medical issue. Darby recorded three catches for 26 yards in his absence. 

Nose guard

Kelley was originally listed as senior Perrion Winfrey’s co-backup alongside redshirt sophomore Kori Roberson last week, but has now fallen to No. 4, behind junior Isaiah Coe and Roberson.

Roberson finished with two tackles and 0.5 sacks, and Coe played but recorded no statistics.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

