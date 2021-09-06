OU football: Gabe Brkic named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Kicker Gabe Brkic was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
Prettaaay, pretty good:▪️FBS record three FGs of 50+ yards▪️School record four makes in a game▪️56-yarder OU’s longest since 1977➡️ https://t.co/YAcCudRtB5 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/qqBOSvcuiw— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 6, 2021
The redshirt junior was 4-of-5 on field goal attempts and 4-of-4 on PATs in OU's 40-35 win over Tulane. He tied an FBS record by making three field goals from over 50 yards out.
His furthest came at 56 yards, which is the third longest field goal in program history and OU’s longest since 1977. Brkic also had makes from 26, 51 and 55 yards away. He missed a 31-yard attempt in the game's fourth quarter.
Brkic, a native of Chardon, Ohio, was named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award on July 28. The award is annually given to the country’s best place kicker.
Next, the Sooners face Western Carolina at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.