You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Gabe Brkic named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gabe Brkic

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic arrives at the Walk of Champions before the kickoff against Tulane on Sept. 4.

 Parker Shinsky/The Daily

Kicker Gabe Brkic was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. 

The redshirt junior was 4-of-5 on field goal attempts and 4-of-4 on PATs in OU's 40-35 win over Tulane. He tied an FBS record by making three field goals from over 50 yards out. 

His furthest came at 56 yards, which is the third longest field goal in program history and OU’s longest since 1977. Brkic also had makes from 26, 51 and 55 yards away. He missed a 31-yard attempt in the game's fourth quarter.

Brkic, a native of Chardon, Ohio, was named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award on July 28. The award is annually given to the country’s best place kicker.

Next, the Sooners face Western Carolina at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments