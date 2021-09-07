You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners fall to No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quaterback Spencer Rattler during practice on Aug. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Tuesday.

In light of their closer-than-expected 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday, the Sooners were leapfrogged in the rankings by No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State, who were previously No. 5 and No. 4, respectively. No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M round out the new top five.

Among ranked Big 12 teams, OU remains at the top, and is trailed by No. 9 Iowa State and No. 15 Texas. Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia are the unranked Big 12 schools receiving votes.

OU also dropped to No. 4 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Tuesday. The Sooners' next game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Western Carolina in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments