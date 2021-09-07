OU football: Sooners fall to No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Tuesday.
POLL ALERT: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Alabama as SEC goes 1-2 in latest AP Top 25 poll presented by @askRegions. Ohio St, Oklahoma, Texas A&M round out top five; Clemson out of top four for 1st time since 2017.Full story: https://t.co/FQ3ZcLW2Ka pic.twitter.com/01OW2twRFU— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 7, 2021
In light of their closer-than-expected 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday, the Sooners were leapfrogged in the rankings by No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State, who were previously No. 5 and No. 4, respectively. No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M round out the new top five.
Among ranked Big 12 teams, OU remains at the top, and is trailed by No. 9 Iowa State and No. 15 Texas. Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia are the unranked Big 12 schools receiving votes.
OU also dropped to No. 4 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Tuesday. The Sooners' next game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Western Carolina in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.