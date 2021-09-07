You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners running back Tre Bradford transferring back to LSU, per report

Tre Bradford

Sophomore running back Tre Bradford during practice on Aug. 10.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooners running back Tre Bradford has transferred back to LSU, per 247Sports' Billy Embody.

Bradford spent his freshman season with the Tigers before transferring to OU in June. The Daily first reported he was no longer on OU's roster on Aug. 26, before he re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Aug. 30. 

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said he was surprised by Bradford's decision to reenter the portal. 

“Honestly not to keep anything from you guys," Riley said on Aug. 31. "I would love to explain what happened. ... I really don’t have an explanation. Certainly not trying to keep anything. It was a strange situation."

Bradford was expected to be the Sooners' No. 3 running back after Mikey Henderson and Seth McGowan were kicked off the team due to an alleged robbery, and Marcus Major was deemed academically ineligible. The decision left OU with just two scholarship running backs in junior Eric Gray and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks. 

According to Embody's sources, LSU hopes Bradford can obtain eligibility for this season, although the Tigers player their first game on Sept. 4. Bradford was a  four-star recruit in high school, per Rivals.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

