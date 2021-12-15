You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Interim coach Bob Stoops announces Sooners' staff for Alamo Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bob Stoops

Interim OU football coach Bob Stoops speaks during a press conference regarding National Signing Day Dec. 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops announced his coaching staff for its Valero Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 14 Oregon on Dec. 29 in San Antonio. 

Stoops noted at a press conference on Wednesday that inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, who was not retained by new OU head coach Brent Venables, will call plays for the defense while inside receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy would do the same offensively. 

He also said defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain and defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux would help coach defensively, despite leaving for respective jobs at USC and SMU. Among assistants providing aid is former Sooners safety Will Johnson for the defensive backs, Ty Darlington as quarterbacks coach and current special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty as special teams coordinator. Current offensive analyst Connor McQueen will also help with the offense. 

Stoops also announced that defensive analyst Austin Woods, along with graduate assistants Clayton Woods and Parker Henry would assist the coaching staff with larger roles. 

“I really appreciate Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom and Jamar Cain,” Stoops said. “(They) came back to help our guys finish and they’ve been in the office working on gameplan. They want to finish this with a win and help our players get an opportunity to win.”

Following former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC, he added defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, cornerbacks coach Roy Manning and Cain to his new staff, leaving OU to scramble.

On Dec. 8, OU athletics announced in a press release that new head coach Brent Venables would retain only running backs coach DeMarco Murray, tight ends/H-backs coach Joe Jon Finley, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and Gundy. Venables has already officially announced the hirings of Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof for offensive and defensive coordinator, respectively. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments