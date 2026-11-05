Times, locations for OU’s spring 2027 commencement ceremonies

OU has announced the dates and times for its spring 2027 commencement ceremonies. All ceremonies will be held at Lloyd Noble Center, unless noted otherwise. There are 13 commencement ceremonies, with some separated by undergraduate and graduate-level candidates, colleges and majors.
In the announcement sent to prospective graduates, OU wrote this is the first year some colleges will have separate ceremonies for graduate-level candidates, including doctoral and master’s degrees.
OU-Tulsa: Norman Programs in Tulsa
2 p.m., May 8, Arvest Convention Center Ballroom
OU-Tulsa: Harold Hamm Health Campus Programs in Tulsa
6 p.m., May 8, Arvest Convention Center Ballroom
College-wide: College of Dentistry, College of Pharmacy
10 a.m., May 13
College-wide: Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing, Hudson College of Public Health, College of Allied Health
2:30 p.m., May 13
College-wide: College of Medicine
7 p.m., May 13
Undergraduate: Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts, Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences: Humanities and Natural Sciences.
• African and African-American studies
• Anthropology
• Applied statistics
• Biology
• Chemistry and biochemistry
• Classics and Letters
• English
• Environmental studies
• Film and media studies
• Health and exercise science
• History
• History of science, technology and medicine
• Latinx studies
• Mathematics
• Microbiology and plant biology
• Modern languages, literatures and linguistics
• Native American studies
• Philosophy
• Physics and astronomy
• Religious studies
• School of international studies
• Women’s and gender studies
2:30 p.m., May 14
Undergraduate: Honorary degrees, Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences: Professional Programs and Social Sciences.
• Professional programs and social sciences majors include:
• Clinical mental health counseling
• Communication
• Criminal justice
• Economics
• Human relations
• Library and information studies
• Multidisciplinary studies
• Museum studies
• Organizational leadership
• Planned programs
• Political science
• Psychology
• Public and community health
• Social work
• Sociology
7 p.m., May 14
Undergraduate: Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture, College of Professional and Continuing Studies, Michael F. Price College of Business for select majors.
Undergraduate Price majors include:
• Energy management
• Entrepreneurship
• Healthcare business
• International business
• Management
• Marketing
• Sports business
• Supply chain management
10 a.m., May 15
Undergraduate: Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Michael F. Price College of Business for select majors.
Undergraduate Price majors include:
• Accounting
• Economics
• Finance
• Management information systems
2:30 p.m., May 15
Undergraduate: Gallogly College of Engineering, Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences, Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy.
7 p.m., May 15
Master’s and doctoral: Gallogly College of Engineering, Michael F. Price College of Business, College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences, Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy, Harold Hamm Health Campus Graduate College.
10 a.m., May 16
Master’s and doctoral: Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences, Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts, Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
2:30 p.m., May 16
College-wide: College of Law
7 p.m., May 16
What to know
Tickets are not required for entry into the events, and there is no limit on how many guests may attend.
When planning the trip to commencement, be aware of the venue’s security protocols. All graduates and guests will pass through a security screening before they enter the venue. Guests and graduates are encouraged not to bring bags. The clear bag policy is in effect at all commencement venues.
Guests and graduates can enter through any of the main entrances on the east, west and north sides of the building. OU states the ceremonies typically last two hours and will be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube page.
Parking is available in any of the general parking spaces at Lloyd Noble Center.
Please be sure to wear clothes beneath your regalia as security will require you to unzip your gown at the metal detectors. If a graduate leaves the venue for any reason after going through security, they will be required to go through security again.
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Kylie Caldwell and Tori Pham copy edited this story.