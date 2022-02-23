OU football: Former Sooners wide receiver Jeff Badet selected by Michigan Panthers in inaugural USFL draft

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet was drafted by the Michigan Panthers with the sixth pick in the 15th round of the inaugural United States Football League draft on Wednesday.
Our WR room keeps getting better 🤩Welcome to Michigan, Jeff Badet! pic.twitter.com/HGybgiiMcw— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022
The USFL is a new football league that is currently scheduled to begin play on April 16, 2022. Badet joins the league after three seasons in the NFL and one season in the XFL.
Badet tallied 16 receptions for 108 yards during his one season with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020. He did not register any stats during NFL tenures with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.
Badet began his college football career at Kentucky where he totaled 82 receptions for 1,385 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons. He transferred to OU for his final year of eligibility and posted 26 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.
Badet was a part of the Sooners team led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield that was defeated by Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Badet signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft.
