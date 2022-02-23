 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Sooners linebacker Emmanuel Beal drafted by USFL Tampa Bay Bandits

  • Updated
Beal and McNeill

Senior linebacker Emmanuel Beal and assistant head coach Ruffin McNeill pose for a photo after winning the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Emmanuel Beal was drafted by the Tampa Bay Bandits with the No. 8 pick in the 29th round of the inaugural United States Football League draft on Wednesday.

Beal joins former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet as Sooners drafted to the USFL. The USFL is a new football league that is currently scheduled to begin play on April 16, 2022.

Beal signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but didn’t play.

Beal came to OU as a junior college transfer and tallied 176 total tackles and 2.5 sacks over two seasons with the team. He led Oklahoma with 95 tackles in 2017 and was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.

