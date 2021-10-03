OU football: ESPN's College GameDay headed to 2021 Red River Showdown between Sooners, Texas

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Dallas for Oklahoma's 2021 Red River Showdown matchup against Texas next Saturday, Oct. 9, according to a Sunday morning announcement.
They’re coming. Are you?#BeatTexas pic.twitter.com/OVxKy7yc20— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 3, 2021
🗣️ RED RIVER SHOWDOWN See you in Dallas for @OU_Football vs. @TexasFootball: one of college football's greatest rivalries 👏 pic.twitter.com/mI9CQ6GaMJ— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2021
Host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit will preview an OU game for the first time since Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, 2020 in Norman. Lured by the pageantry of OU-Texas, they chose to attend the Red River Showdown despite a looming Top 5 matchup between Penn State and Iowa next weekend.
ESPN's flagship college football pregame show last visited the Cotton Bowl in 2018, before the No. 9 Longhorns defeated the No. 5 Sooners 48-45. Prior to that contest, Howard, Corso, Herbstreit and country music artist Toby Keith — an Oklahoma native and the guest picker for the show — projected the Sooners would win, while Pollack foreshadowed Texas' upset.
In the 2020 Red River Showdown, OU overcame Texas 53-45 in quadruple overtime. Ahead of the 2021 matchup, College GameDay will air live from the State Fair of Texas beginning at 8 a.m. CT and lasting until kick off at 11 a.m on ABC.
