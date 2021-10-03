You are the owner of this article.
OU football: ESPN's College GameDay headed to 2021 Red River Showdown between Sooners, Texas

College Game Day set

The temporary College Game Day set during ESPN’s College Game Day inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Dallas for Oklahoma's 2021 Red River Showdown matchup against Texas next Saturday, Oct. 9, according to a Sunday morning announcement.

Host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit will preview an OU game for the first time since Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, 2020 in Norman. Lured by the pageantry of OU-Texas, they chose to attend the Red River Showdown despite a looming Top 5 matchup between Penn State and Iowa next weekend.

ESPN's flagship college football pregame show last visited the Cotton Bowl in 2018, before the No. 9 Longhorns defeated the No. 5 Sooners 48-45. Prior to that contest, Howard, Corso, Herbstreit and country music artist Toby Keith — an Oklahoma native and the guest picker for the show — projected the Sooners would win, while Pollack foreshadowed Texas' upset.

In the 2020 Red River Showdown, OU overcame Texas 53-45 in quadruple overtime. Ahead of the 2021 matchup, College GameDay will air live from the State Fair of Texas beginning at 8 a.m. CT and lasting until kick off at 11 a.m on ABC.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

