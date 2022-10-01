OU football: Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, Davis Beville struggles in Sooners' loss to TCU

FORT WORTH — Dillon Gabriel scrambled to his left attempting to make a play with over nine minutes left in the first half and Oklahoma down 24 points.
The Central Florida transfer quarterback scampered for a few yards before sliding and colliding with TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge who dove headfirst toward Gabriel. Hodge struck Gabriel’s helmet, leaving the quarterback lying motionless on the playing surface. The play was confirmed targeting, Hodge was ejected and Gabriel was out for the game.
“Regardless of whatever position you play,” senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu said, “(Whether you’re) a fan or player at all, you should see that as a cheap shot. He got him when he was clearly down and sliding. When it’s a quarterback, in this day and age, you understand how protective quarterbacks are so just taking the shot was a cheap shot in my eyes.”
The redshirt junior quarterback stayed down on the field for a few minutes while being attended to by trainers. He eventually was brought to his feet and helped off the field before entering the sideline medical tent and departing for the locker room.
“I don't have an update,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “He's under concussion protocol. I don't think a whole lot about the hit, it’s football if you don't like it, It's part of the game. My concern is with Dillon, his health and his safety.”
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby felt for his quarterback as he watched what unfolded from up the booth at Amon G. Carter Stadium as No. 18 OU’s (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) lack of depth at the position was exposed and it was dismantled by TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) 55-24 on Saturday.
“I hated it,” Lebby said. “I hate seeing any of our guys laying on the field like that knowing that they’re hurt and in a bad state. Obviously, I think everybody’s aware of how I feel about Dillon, we’ll work through it this week.”
Gabriel completed 7-of-16 passes for 126 yards before exiting the contest. Backup Davis Beville replaced him and finished 7-of-16 with 50 yards.
“I mean, it sucks,” junior receiver Marvin Mims said. “It always sucks to lose your quarterback, especially in the manner that it happened… It hurts when someone messes with your family.”
Without knowing Gabriel’s future availability, Lebby was pleased with how Beville, a Pittsburgh transfer, played, while also admitting it wasn’t an ideal situation.
“I feel like Davis did a great job, he played solid,” Lebby said. “He took care of the football. I was proud of him just for his attitude, his energy and his effort. Obviously, I didn't wanna be in that situation, him having to come in the game and being down like we were but that was because of self-inflicted stuff we had done in the first half.”
Immediately after entering the game, Beville led a touchdown drive capped by a 20-yard rushing score by freshman running back Jovantae Barnes, but struggled overall. The Greenville, South Carolina, native completed just 44 percent of his passes and failed to connect on throws, along with taking multiple sacks.
Still, Lebby said there are some positive takeaways.
“He's gonna want some things back,” Lebby said. “But again, I'm proud of him and how he played with toughness, took care of the football and to me, he did some good things.”
In addition to Beville, the Sooners’ quarterback depth includes junior college transfer General Booty, who appeared briefly against the Horned Frogs, and freshman Nick Evers.
While OU’s quarterback struggles were evident on the field Saturday, Lebby has full confidence in Beville to lead Oklahoma into the Red River Showdown against Texas next Saturday if Gabriel isn’t available.
“I think if that’s what ends up happening, Davis will be a guy that will be ready to go,” Lebby said. “Again, that's the expectation but we’ll put him in a good position and he’ll go play his butt off.”
