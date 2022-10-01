OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol after head injury suffered during TCU loss

FORT WORTH — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in the concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head during the 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables confirmed postgame.
Gabriel exited Saturday's game against the Horned Frogs in the second quarter after being hit on the other end of a targeting penalty.
Jamoi Hodge was ejected from the Oklahoma-TCU game after a targeting call on Dillon GabrielGabriel was able to walk off the field pic.twitter.com/r4EAptAE3L— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2022
The redshirt junior signal caller was down for a few minutes on the field while being looked at by trainers. He was later seen entering the sideline medical tent before departing for the locker room late in the second quarter.
The first-year UCF transfer was 7-of-16 passing for 126 yards before leaving during the second quarter. He was replaced by backup Davis Beville, who led a Sooners touchdown drive just after entering.
OU was facing a 34-10 deficit when Gabriel was injured. Entering Saturday's contest, Gabriel had produced 1,089 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns with no turnovers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.