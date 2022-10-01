 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol after head injury suffered during TCU loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

FORT WORTH — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in the concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head during the 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables confirmed postgame.

Gabriel exited Saturday's game against the Horned Frogs in the second quarter after being hit on the other end of a targeting penalty. 

The redshirt junior signal caller was down for a few minutes on the field while being looked at by trainers. He was later seen entering the sideline medical tent before departing for the locker room late in the second quarter. 

The first-year UCF transfer was 7-of-16 passing for 126 yards before leaving during the second quarter. He was replaced by backup Davis Beville, who led a Sooners touchdown drive just after entering.

OU was facing a 34-10 deficit when Gabriel was injured. Entering Saturday's contest, Gabriel had produced 1,089 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns with no turnovers.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

