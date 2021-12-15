OU football: Caleb Williams talks comeback vs Texas, Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables in 1st interview with Sooners

Finally, QB1 has been interviewed.
Freshman Oklahoma passer Caleb Williams joined H-back teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis for “Podcast on the Prairie,” which saw its 17th episode go live on Wednesday.
Previously, Williams hadn’t participated in interviews, per head coach Lincoln Riley’s long standing policy that prevented freshmen from speaking to the media or in public forums. However, Riley departed Norman to become head coach at Southern California on Nov. 28, opening the mic for Williams.
“(Riley) didn’t actually have a problem with me (speaking), just that was his rule and we were midseason (when) I started playing,” Williams said. “He didn’t care if I spoke, because he knew I could speak, and speak well and say the right things. But that was his rule, we were playing, we were focused on the season, trying to get to the (College Football Playoff), national championship. I actually didn’t have a problem with it because I was focused on that.”
"Tomorrow is probably going to be the day" @CALEBcsw on the night before the Texas game and the moment he found out he was going in pic.twitter.com/hAWpRQElpN— The Podcast on the Prairie (@theprairiepod) December 15, 2021
Within the 30 minute conversation, the Washington, D.C., native shared tidbits of his development, recruitment and first semester at OU as a spring early enrollee. Perhaps Williams’ most revealing comments, though, were about his explosive performance against Texas, his relationship with former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and his thoughts on Riley’s exit and new Sooners coach Brent Venables’ arrival.
The night before Oklahoma’s Oct. 9 Red River Showdown matchup with Texas, Williams was in the team hotel lobby studying a play sheet when his father, Carl, called him. Their conversation was almost prescient.
“There was something in the air because me and my dad felt the same,” Williams said. “We said the exact same thing. Me and my dad said, ‘Tomorrow’s probably going to be the day. Tomorrow might be the day.’ We said something close to that.”
Following a late night snack and an early morning workout, Williams arrived at the Cotton Bowl with a different energy, he said. His hope of playing only persisted as he watched then-starter Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, throw an interception and fumble.
At one point, Williams stood atop a bench, glanced at freshman receiver Jalil Farooq and said, “Oh, this might be the one.” A grin spread across his face later as he paced the sideline, ready to enter. He’d been waiting for the opportunity since summer practice when he told safety Justin Broiles, “once I get my shot, I’m not letting it go.”
Williams didn’t believe he was going in at first, until backup quarterback Tanner Schafer persistently pressured him to warm up, then told him to huddle with Riley before entering. The rest is history, as Williams led OU back from a 28-7 first quarter deficit with 300 total yards and three touchdowns to beat the Longhorns 55-48.
“We ended up going to halftime, and before I walk out, I make sure I pump the fans up,” Williams said. “And I get to the locker room, and I’m pretty sure y’all can remember, I said to every single person in the locker room, ‘We’re gonna win this game.’ And I go around shaking hands… we get back on the field, and we’re all locked in. We go out there with a certain energy, a certain passion, and we go and do the unthinkable.”
As Williams ponders the transition now, he’s reminded of Sept. 23, 2001, when future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady replaced the injured Drew Bledsoe during the New England Patriots’ loss to the New York Jets. Since, Brady has won seven Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards.
“I would have to remind myself all the time… ‘when I get my shot, don’t look back,’” Williams said. “That’s basically what Tom Brady was saying. When you get your shot, you only get one shot. Sometimes you don’t even get that. When you get your shot, you take advantage of your shot and you go and do your thing.”
Williams retained the starting job for the five following games, finishing the season with 1,670 passing yards and 18 touchdowns plus 408 rushing yards and six ground scores. Despite his struggles in losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State alongside a tight win over Iowa State, he was named a freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus and ESPN.
After making relief appearances vs Baylor, Texas Tech and Iowa State, Rattler entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29. Then, on Dec. 13, he committed to South Carolina, where he’ll join former OU H-back Austin Stogner and assistant coach Shane Beamer.
“Me and Spence, we weren’t best friends, I can say that,” Williams said. “But we didn’t hate each other, either. … Everyone always tried to make a thing out of nothing throughout the whole season. … There’s nothing to be made of it.”
Some are concerned Williams, like Rattler, will leave the Sooners, perhaps even following Riley to USC. Williams so desired to play for Riley that he said he’d walk-on during a time when five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, now at Georgia, was still committed to OU. However, Riley’s decision to leave Norman caught even Williams off guard.
“I like Riley, I’ve always liked Riley as you know,” Williams said. “I mean I came here to be coached by him. Happy for him, his family, that situation that they are at. I haven’t been mad at the guy, I was just a little surprised by it.”
Brent Venables was hired as Riley’s replacement on Dec. 5, after a 10 year hiatus from OU as Clemson’s defensive coordinator. Previously, Venables held the same position with the Sooners from 1999-2011.
“I’ve known Coach (Venables) for awhile now just because of all the Clemson visits I used to go on,” Williams said. “He’s always had a lot of energy even to the times — I didn’t watch Oklahoma then — but even to the times that all the fans can look back to when he was here at Oklahoma. He had a whole lot of energy then, he still has a whole lot of energy, he’s going to keep having a whole lot of energy. I think it was a great hire to have Coach (Venables) here.”
Williams wasn’t asked, nor did he offer any updates about his future with Oklahoma, but he’s currently expected to play in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 29 before evaluating his options.
Ultimately, time will tell whether his first interview as a Sooner will be his last.
