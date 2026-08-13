Oklahoma elections: Republicans running for state superintendent

This story is part of our primary election coverage collection, which includes articles from Oklahoma Voice. The election will take place Aug. 25, with early voting Aug. 20-22.

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Robert Franklin

Robert Franklin has worked for over 40 years in various education roles. He supports "back-to-basics academics," parental involvement, classroom discipline and "school choice with accountability."

James Taylor

James Taylor is a history and government teacher in Little Axe and works as a senior pastor. He wants to address teacher shortages, find "practical legislative solutions" to improve education and increase accountability in spending to bolster student outcomes.

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a nation 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com.